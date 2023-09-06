South Korean flour mills tender for 95,000 metric tons of wheat

HAMBURG, Sept 6 (Reuters) - A group of South Korean flour mills has issued a tender to purchase around 95,000 metric tons of milling wheat to be sourced from the United States and Canada, European traders said on Wednesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is Thursday, Sept. 7.

Some 50,000 ton is sought from the United States and 45,000 tons from Canada, both for shipment between Nov. 16 and Dec. 15.

A range of different wheat types is sought.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.