News & Insights

Commodities

South Korean flour mills tender for 51,200 T of Australian wheat

November 21, 2023 — 01:57 am EST

Written by Michael Hogan for Reuters ->

HAMBURG, Nov 21 (Reuters) - A group of South Korean flour mills has issued an international tender to purchase around 51,200 metric tons of milling wheat to be sourced from Australia only, European traders said on Tuesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is also Tuesday, Nov. 21.

Shipment from Australia is sought in 2024 between Feb. 16 and March 15.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.