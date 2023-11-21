South Korean flour mills tender for 51,200 T of Australian wheat

HAMBURG, Nov 21 (Reuters) - A group of South Korean flour mills has issued an international tender to purchase around 51,200 metric tons of milling wheat to be sourced from Australia only, European traders said on Tuesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is also Tuesday, Nov. 21.

Shipment from Australia is sought in 2024 between Feb. 16 and March 15.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

