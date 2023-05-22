South Korean flour mills tender for 135,000 tonnes of wheat -traders

HAMBURG, May 22 (Reuters) - A group of South Korean flour mills has issued a tender to purchase around 135,000 tonnes of milling wheat to be sourced from the United States, Canada and Australia, European traders said on Monday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is Tuesday, May 23.

Some 50,000 tonnes is sought from the United States for shipment between Aug. 1-Aug. 31, 50,000 tonnes from Australia for shipment between Aug. 16-Sept. 15 and 35,000 tonnes from Canada for shipment between Aug. 1-Aug. 31.

A range of different wheat types is sought.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.