South Korean COVID-19 test kit maker Seegene posts Q2 profit jump

Seegene Inc, a South Korean maker of coronavirus test kits, on Thursday posted a sharp rise in quarterly operating profit, driven by strong sales.

Seegene said its April to June operating profit was 169 billion won ($142.77 million), compared with 4.6 billion won a year earlier.

Its revenue jumped to 275 billion won from 29 billion won a year earlier.

($1 = 1,183.7200 won)

