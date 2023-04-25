News & Insights

South Korean consumers' inflation expectations fall to 11-month low

Credit: REUTERS/Truth Leem

April 25, 2023 — 05:00 pm EDT

Written by Jihoon Lee for Reuters ->

SEOUL, April 26 (Reuters) - South Korean consumers' inflation expectations fell in April to the lowest in nearly a year, a central bank survey showed on Wednesday, while overall consumer sentiment hit a 10-month high.

The median of consumers' inflation expectations for the next 12 months fell to 3.7% in April from 3.9% in March, according to the Bank of Korea's monthly survey of consumers. It was the lowest reading since May 2022.

The consumer sentiment index, meanwhile, rose to 95.1 from 92.0 in the previous month, hitting the highest since June 2022.

Among its sub-indexes, the ones on current living conditions and future living conditions, which usually show high correlation with inflation, jumped by 1.1 points and 0.8 point, respectively, leading the headline figure higher.

(Reporting by Jihoon Lee, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.