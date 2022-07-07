South Korean consortium to buy Meridian Bioscience in $1.53 bln deal

July 7 (Reuters) - Meridian Bioscience Inc VIVO.O said on Thursday it had agreed to be acquired by South Korea-based SD Biosensor Inc 137310.KS and SJL Partners LLC in an all-cash $1.53-billion deal.

(Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Leroy.Dsouza@thomsonreuters.com ; Twitter: https://twitter.com/LeroyLeo7;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.