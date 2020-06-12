South Korean City Installs Decentralized Identity Verification for Public Services

By Landon Manning

Busan, the second-most populous city in South Korea, has launched a blockchain-based service for identity verification, giving everyday citizens a new decentralized way of accessing a variety of public services.

A DID Use Case

With a population of 7 to 8 million citizens, a successful decentralized identifier (DID) policy implementation in Busan could prove a model that could easily scale up to serve the vast majority of the entire country. That makes Busan a particularly interesting beta test for the project.

Claiming that these DIDs will allow citizens access to things like government benefits, certain buildings and an integrated payment system for the eateries in Busan’s City Hall, the government institutions of Busan seem prepared to give this program full support. Although the central government of South Korea has treated Busan as a “regulation-free blockchain zone” since mid-2019, officials were clear that the main motivator for this ambitious new project has been the novel coronavirus.

“Public service using blockchain technology such as distributed identification (DID) will quickly take place,” an unnamed city official said, according to the initiative announcement. The official added that the speed of its implementation was due both to Busan’s regulatory environment and “changes in the non-face-to-face digital industry environment due to Covid-19.”

Another official has claimed that “Through the Busan Blockchain ID App, we plan to improve and link various public services to maintain a safe approach for our citizens while we continue moving forward into the new normality.”

Blockchains, Identity Tracing and Coronavirus

This is not the first time that blockchain technology has been sought as a solution to the difficulties of the coronavirus, however, and reactions to other efforts have been mixed.

A blockchain-based DID system supported by Microsoft, which had reportedly been pushed to beta launch because of its potential as a contact-tracing tool to help suppress the virus, has been met with some controversy. One attorney from the ID2020 consortium for DID creators, which includes Microsoft, resigned, claiming via email that she “cannot be part of an organization overly influenced by commercial interests, that only pays lip service to human rights.”

In short, there are many possibilities of using blockchain technology to help people minimize the risks of COVID-19 or generally report their whereabouts and the other individuals they come into contact with. However, blockchain-based solutions that track identities, movements or other personal data come with major privacy concerns that need to be weighed as well.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.