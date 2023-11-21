News & Insights

South Korean businesses to invest $26 bln into Britain

November 21, 2023 — 04:03 am EST

Written by Sarah Young for Reuters ->

LONDON, Nov 21 (Reuters) - South Korean businesses will invest 21 billion pounds ($26 billion) into Britain, the British government said on Tuesday, ahead of the launch of talks over a modernised trade deal between the two countries.

The new investment includes a 9.7 billion pound injection over ten years from South Korea's Sovereign Wealth Fund into renewable energy and green infrastructure projects in Britain, Britain's Department for Business and Trade said in a statement.

($1 = 0.8025 pounds)

