South Korean budget airlines submit bids for Asiana cargo unit, source says

By Lisa Barrington and Joyce Lee

SEOUL, Feb 28 (Reuters) - The sale of Asiana Airlines' 020560.KS cargo business has attracted offers from four South Korean low-cost carriers, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.

Jeju Air 089590.KS, Eastar Jet, Air Premia and Air Incheon all submitted non-binding bids, the source said.

Korean Air 003490.KS, South Korea's biggest carrier is set to purchase nearly two-thirds of Asiana for about $1.4 billion, but EU antitrust authorities have stipulated that Asiana's cargo business must be sold before they will give the deal their final approval.

Korean Air, Asiana, Air Premia and Eastar Jet declined comment.

Representatives for Jeju Air and Air Incheon could not be immediately reached for comment.

An acquisition of the cargo unit would encompass Asiana's freighter aircraft, airport slots, employees and contracts.

All sources were not authorised to speak to media about the deal and declined to be identified.

The airline sector has seen a wave of consolidation in recent months, with Lufthansa LHAG.DE seeking a 41% stake in Italy's ITA Airways and British Airways and Iberia owner IAG's ICAG.L bid for the remaining 80% of Spanish carrier Air Europa it does not already own.

Korean Air has obtained a green light from competition authorities for the Asiana deal in 13 of 14 jurisdictions. It is still awaiting a U.S. decision.

($1 = 1,336.1100 won)

(Reporting by Joyce Lee and Lisa Barrington; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

