South Korean banks to resume domestic bond issuance

SEOUL, Dec 19 (Reuters) - South Korea's top financial authorities agreed on Monday to allow banks to resume issuing bonds after refraining for several weeks, as local markets have regained stability following a series of policy measures.

Banks have some 2.3 trillion won ($1.76 billion) worth of bonds due to reach maturity by the end of this year and will seek to issue new bonds to finance repayment, the Financial Services Commission (FSC) said in a statement.

The authorities had requested banks to refrain from issuing bonds in recent weeks as the local bond market was experiencing heightened concerns about a possible liquidity crunch and from a sharp rise in yields.

The FSC said in the statement that participants at a meeting with banks on Monday, including an official from the central bank, agreed that demand is recovering sufficiently on the bond market to accommodate new bond issuances by banks. ($1 = 1,304.5200 won)

