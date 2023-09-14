News & Insights

US Markets
SNPS

South Korean AI chip intellectual property startup valued at $81.4 million

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

September 14, 2023 — 10:56 pm EDT

Written by Max A. Cherney for Reuters ->

By Max A. Cherney

Sept 14 (Reuters) - The South Korean chip startup Panmnesia has raised a seed round that values it at $81.4 million, the company said.

Panmnesia's business is focused on developing intellectual property around a technology called Compute Express Link (CXL), which allows big data center operators to pool devices such as AI accelerator chips, processors and memory.

Memory is often a bottleneck for crunching data for AI applications, and pooling it with CXL technology could make it substantially more efficient, the company says.

"We do not have a standard interface, so it's very difficult to accommodate all the different AI accelerators in the data center," Panmnesia CEO Myoungsoo Jung told Reuters on Tuesday.

Jung said the company’s technology could be of interest to chip design software makers such as Synopsys SNPS.O and Cadence Design Systems CDNS.O. Synopsys and Cadence declined to comment.

The company raised $12.5 million led by Daekyo Investment. Other investors included SL Investment, Smilegate Investment, GNTech Venture Capital, Time Works Investment, Yuanta Investment and Quantum Ventures Korea.

The South Korean government aims to spur the domestic AI chip industry and plans to spend $800 million over the next five years in an attempt to increase the share of Korean AI chips in domestic data centers to 80% in 2030 from essentially zero.

(Reporting by Max A. Cherney and Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by Gerry Doyle and Miral Fahmy)

((Max.Cherney@thomsonreuters.com; 415-484-6872 @chernandburn on Twitter;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SNPS
CDNS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.