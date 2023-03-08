US Markets

South Korea will work to strengthen forex cooperation with US -finmin

Credit: REUTERS/POOL

March 08, 2023 — 12:30 am EST

Written by Jihoon Lee for Reuters ->

SEOUL, March 8 (Reuters) - South Korea's finance minister Choo Kyung-ho said on Wednesday the government will strengthen cooperation with the United States on foreign exchange.

Choo said at an event hosted by American Chamber of Commerce in Korea that the government will work to resolve issues of the Inflation Reduction Act and CHIPS Act in a harmonious manner.

(Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com;))

