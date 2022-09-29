South Korea welcomes candidacy for FTSE Russell world bond index addition

Adds finance ministry comments

SEOUL, Sept 30 (Reuters) - South Korea on Friday welcomed index provider FTSE Russell's announcement that it is considering adding the country to its world bond index, saying inclusion would boost the stability of local bond and foreign exchange markets.

FTSE Russell, a global index provider wholly owned by London Stock Exchange Group PLC LSEG.L, on Thursday said it has added South Korea to a watch list for potential inclusion in its FTSE World Government Bond Index.

"This follows announcements by the South Korean market authorities of several proposed initiatives intended to improve the market's structure and the accessibility of South Korean capital markets," the index provider said following its annual country classification review.

South Korea's Ministry of Economy and Finance in a statement said the move was recognition of the country's government bond market as an advanced market and that it would contribute to global revaluation of local bonds.

It cited independent research reports as estimating that inclusion would help bring up to 90 trillion won ($63.02 billion) into the local bond market.

"We expect actual inclusion to boost global demand for South Korean government bonds in a stable manner and therefore contribute to strengthening stability in bond and foreign exchange markets," the ministry said.

The ministry said it expects a decision on inclusion next year.

