South Korea vows swift market stabilisation measures if needed

Adds quote, remarks on domestic markets

SEOUL, March 23 (Reuters) - South Korea's finance minister said on Thursday the economic and financial policy authorities would keep closely monitoring the markets situation and take stabilisation measures if needed.

Minister Choo Kyung-ho made the remarks at a meeting of top policy makers to reviewglobal marketconditions after the U.S. interest rate decision. The heads of the central bank and financial regulatory agencies also attended the meeting.

"The government and the Bank of Korea will implement market stabilisation measures, if needed, while checking the soundness of the financial system and financial companies in an ongoing basis," Choo said.

He said financial companies need to build more provisioning and capital buffers against future troubles, while adding the recent stability in domestic markets reflected still strong fundamentals of the local financial system.

(Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Chris Reese and Stephen Coates)

((choonsik.yoo@thomsonreuters.com; +822 6936 1464;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.