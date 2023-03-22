South Korea vows swift market stabilisation measures if needed

SEOUL, March 23 (Reuters) - South Korea's finance minister said on Thursday the economic and financial policy authorities would keep closely monitoring the markets situation and take stabilisation measures if needed.

Minister Choo Kyung-ho made the remarks at a meeting of top policy makers to reviewglobal marketconditions after the U.S. interest rate decision. The heads of the central bank and financial regulatory agencies also attended the meeting.

(Reporting by Choonsik Yoo Editing by Chris Reese)

