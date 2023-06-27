News & Insights

South Korea unveils sanctions on Russian national over North's weapons programmes

Credit: REUTERS/Lee Jae Won

June 27, 2023 — 10:41 pm EDT

Written by Soo-hyang Choi for Reuters ->

SEOUL, June 28 (Reuters) - South Korea on Wednesday announced new sanctions on two individuals and two entities over their alleged involvement in North Korea's weapons programmes, Seoul's foreign ministry said.

The sanctions target Choi Chon Gon, a former South Korean national who acquired Russian citizenship, two companies Choi owns and a North Korean who supported Choi, the ministry said.

Choi is accused of helping North Korea's illegal financial activities in violation of United Nations Security Council sanctions after acquiring Russian citizenship.

"It marks the first time our government has imposed unilateral sanctions on an individual of Korean descent," the ministry said in a statement.

Reuters was unable to immediately reach Choi for comment.

Nuclear-armed North Korea has been testing various weapons including its biggest intercontinental ballistic missile, ramping up tension with Seoul and the South's main ally, the United States.

