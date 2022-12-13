South Korea unemployment rate edges up in Nov

Credit: REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

December 13, 2022 — 06:00 pm EST

Written by Jihoon Lee for Reuters ->

SEOUL, Dec 14 (Reuters) - South Korea's unemployment rate edged up in November, with the annual increase in employed people hitting the smallest in a year, government data showed on Wednesday.

The country's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate stood at 2.9% in November, compared with 2.8% in October and a record low of 2.5% in August, according to Statistics Korea.

In 12 months through November, the number of employed people increased by 626,000, extending annual gains to a 21st straight month but marking the smallest increase since November 2021.

