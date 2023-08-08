South Korea unemployment rate climbs to six-month high

By industry, the health and social welfare sector added 145,000 jobs and the accommodation and food services added 125,000, but construction and agricultural sectors lost 43,000 and 42,000 jobs, respectively.

Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho said after the data release job growth slowed in July due to declines in sectors affected by heavy rain, but overall data continued a solid trend.

South Korea's economic growth sped up in the second quarter, but mostly due to headline improvements in trade, while weaker consumer and business spending suggested a frail recovery.

