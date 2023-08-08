News & Insights

South Korea unemployment rate climbs to six-month high

Credit: REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

August 08, 2023 — 07:00 pm EDT

Written by Jihoon Lee for Reuters ->

SEOUL, Aug 9 (Reuters) - South Korea's jobless rate climbed in July for a second month and hit the highest since January, official data showed on Wednesday.

The unemployment rate rose to 2.8% in July on a seasonally adjusted basis, from 2.6% in June, according to Statistics Korea. Its reading of 2.5% in May was the lowest since the data series began in June 1999.

The number of employed people increased by 211,000 in July from the year before, smaller than a rise of 333,000 in June and the smallest since February 2021.

(Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Sandra Maler)

((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.