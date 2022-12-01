South Korea truckers' strike cost $1.2 bln in lost shipments

Credit: REUTERS/YONHAP

December 01, 2022 — 12:44 am EST

Written by Choonsik Yoo and Joyce Lee for Reuters ->

Adds background

SEOUL, Dec 1 (Reuters) - A strike by South Korean truckers is estimated to have cost 1.6 trillion won ($1.23 billion) in lost shipments, the industry ministry said on Thursday.

Disruptions to the country's supply chain expanded on Thursday, the eighth day of the by thousands of truckers, as the government prepares to order more of them back to work.

($1=1,300.7900 won)

(Reporting by Choonsik Yoo and Joyce Lee; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Himani Sarkar)

((joyce.lee@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.