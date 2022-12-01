South Korea truckers' strike cost $1.2 bln in lost shipments

Adds background

SEOUL, Dec 1 (Reuters) - A strike by South Korean truckers is estimated to have cost 1.6 trillion won ($1.23 billion) in lost shipments, the industry ministry said on Thursday.

Disruptions to the country's supply chain expanded on Thursday, the eighth day of the by thousands of truckers, as the government prepares to order more of them back to work.

($1=1,300.7900 won)

