South Korea Tops UK as 8th Largest Stock Market: Investing Via ETFs

In a historic shift for global finance, South Korea has officially overtaken the United Kingdom to become the world’s eighth-largest stock market. This milestone achievement was driven by a powerful rally in AI-linked technology shares amid a better-than-expected economic backdrop.

As of late April 2026, the total market capitalization of South Korean-listed companies surged past $4.04 trillion, eclipsing the UK's $3.99 trillion (as cited in The Japan Times). This represents a staggering 45% rally in Korean equities since the start of the year, a performance that stands in sharp contrast to the modest 3% growth seen in the British market.

This surge in South Korean equities, backed by a robust economic performance of the nation, comes at a crucial time when investors are searching for resilient growth amid energy-market volatility tied to the Iran war and the global energy shock it has helped intensify. Impressively, South Korea’s GDP grew by a robust 1.7% in the first quarter of 2026—the fastest pace in over five years—surpassing analyst estimates.

For investors, this momentum presents a unique opportunity to gain exposure to Asia's new powerhouse through prominent South Korea-focused exchange-traded funds (ETFs). This will offer a practical way to gain exposure to the country’s equity rally, avoiding the idiosyncratic risk associated with picking individual winners.

Now, before we suggest such ETFs for your portfolio, one might ask what propelled South Korea to this elite ranking and whether this is a short-lived rerating or the start of a more durable revaluation for South Korean equities. Answering these questions should help an investor make a more informed decision.

What Pushed South Korea to the Global Top 8?

The primary engine behind this remarkable ascent of South Korea is undoubtedly the nation’s dominance in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) hardware sector. While the global energy crisis has weighed on traditional manufacturing, the "AI Supercycle" rendered Korean tech giants nearly immune to broader market volatility.

Notably, Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix, the top two memory-chip behemoths globally, now account for more than 40% of the total market capitalization of the nation’s benchmark stock index, KOSPI.

It is imperative to mention in this context that SK Hynix reported a record operating profit surge of 405% in the first quarter, driven by insatiable demand for High Bandwidth Memory (HBM) chips essential for AI processing. On the other hand, Samsung Electronics announced in early April 2026 that it projects an eight-fold jump in its first-quarter profit, backed by soaring AI demand-led higher chip prices.

Meanwhile, despite worldwide geopolitical tensions, South Korea's exports rose 5.1% in the first quarter, led primarily by shipments of semiconductors, whose exports skyrocketed by 182%. This was a major growth driver of Asia’s fourth-largest economy’s GDP in the first quarter.

Moreover, government-led reforms aimed at narrowing the "Korea Discount" have successfully encouraged South Korean companies to increase shareholder returns through higher dividends and aggressive buybacks, significantly boosting investor confidence and resulting in the nation’s stock market rally.

Will South Korea Maintain Its Bullish Momentum?

The outlook for the South Korean stock market remains bullish, with many institutions, including Goldman Sachs Research, projecting the KOSPI to reach record highs, potentially hitting the 7,000 mark by the end of 2026.

While the Iran war continues to pose inflationary risks via energy prices, South Korea’s "chipflation", the rising cost of semiconductors, is likely to act as a hedge for the domestic market, driving outsized bottom-line gains for its largest exporters.

Invest Via ETFs

Considering the aforementioned discussion, investors looking to capture the growth momentum offered by the South Korean equity market may keep the following ETFs offering diversified access to this high-growth market in their portfolios:

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF EWY

This fund, with net assets worth $21.02 billion, offers exposure to 81 large and mid-sized companies in South Korea. Samsung Electronics holds the first position in this fund with 22.68% weightage, while SK Hynix holds the second position with 21.99% weightage.

EWY has soared 61.2% year to date. The fund charges 59 basis points (bps) as fees and traded at a good volume of 11.32 million shares in the last trading session.

Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF FLKR

This fund, with net assets worth $753.9 million, offers exposure to 157 large and mid-sized companies in South Korea. SK Hynix holds the first position in this fund with 22.63% weightage, while Samsung Electronics holds the second position with 17.98% weightage.

FLKR has rallied 58.9% year to date. The fund charges 9 bps as fees and traded at a volume of 0.31 million shares in the last trading session.

Matthews Korea Active ETF MKOR

This fund, with net assets worth $124.9 million, seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its net assets, which include borrowings for investment purposes, in the common and preferred stocks of companies located in South Korea. Samsung Electronics holds the first position in this fund with 19% weightage, while SK Hynix holds the third position with 5.1% weightage.

MKOR has surged 61.4% year to date. The fund charges 79 bps as fees and traded at a volume of 0.02 million shares in the last trading session.

Boost Your Portfolio with Our Top ETF Insights

Zacks' exclusive Fund Newsletter delivers actionable information, top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, straight to your inbox every week.

Don’t miss out on this valuable resource. It’s free!

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (EWY): ETF Research Reports

Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (FLKR): ETF Research Reports

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.