News & Insights

South Korea to step up monitoring of forex market - vice finmin

August 01, 2023 — 09:37 pm EDT

Written by Jihoon Lee for Reuters ->

SEOUL, Aug 2 (Reuters) - South Korea's vice finance minister said on Wednesday authorities would step up monitoring of the foreign exchange market and take measures in case of increased volatility in the wake of a U.S. credit rating downgrade.

Vice Finance Minister Bang Ki-sun's comments came as the won KRW=KFTC weakened by as much as 0.60% against the dollar and hit the lowest level since July 13.

(Reporting by Jihoon Lee Editing by Ed Davies)

((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.