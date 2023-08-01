South Korea to step up monitoring of forex market - vice finmin

SEOUL, Aug 2 (Reuters) - South Korea's vice finance minister said on Wednesday authorities would step up monitoring of the foreign exchange market and take measures in case of increased volatility in the wake of a U.S. credit rating downgrade.

Vice Finance Minister Bang Ki-sun's comments came as the won KRW=KFTC weakened by as much as 0.60% against the dollar and hit the lowest level since July 13.

(Reporting by Jihoon Lee Editing by Ed Davies)

