South Korea to set up $759 mln corporate restructuring fund

Credit: REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

April 11, 2023 — 02:00 am EDT

Written by Jihoon Lee for Reuters ->

SEOUL, April 11 (Reuters) - South Korea's financial regulator said on Tuesday the government would set up a 1 trillion won ($758.97 million) public fund to support companies that are undergoing a restructuring process.

The Financial Services Commission said in a statement it would raise 1 trillion won this year for its Corporate Structure Innovation Fund, with a goal of raising a maximum 4 trillion won by 2027.

Korea Asset Management Corp, in charge of the fund management, and state-run banks will together contribute 500 billion won to the fund, while the remaining half will be raised from the private sector, the Commission said.

($1 = 1,317.5800 won)

(Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.