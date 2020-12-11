South Korea to sell net 113.2 trln won of T-bonds in 2021

SEOUL, Dec 11 (Reuters) - South Korea's finance ministry said on Friday it would sell a net 113.2 trillion won ($103.82 billion) worth of treasury bonds in monthly auctions in 2021, down 1.7% from this year.

It will sell around 176.4 trillion won worth of treasury bonds next year, including 63.2 trillion won worth of instruments to raise funds for buying back existing bonds or repaying maturing bonds, the ministry said in a statement.

The government had originally planned issuing 130.2 trillion won worth of treasury bonds but ended up issuing 174.5 trillion won this year as it rolled out several coronavirus-relief stimulus packages.

Starting in 2021, the ministry will issue the shortest-maturity 2-year treasury bonds for the first time, which will take up around 8-9% of the total issuance, while the longest 50-year maturity will be issued around 4-5 trillion throughout 2021.

Auctions for the 2-year bonds will be held every month, it added.

The ministry also aims to issue more than half of the total amount during the first half to support the government's plan to front-load budget spending.

($1 = 1,090.3900 won)

(Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Kim Coghill)

