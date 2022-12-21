South Korea to sell fewer treasury bonds in Jan-March

December 21, 2022 — 09:30 pm EST

Written by Choonsik Yoo for Reuters ->

SEOUL, Dec 22 (Reuters) - South Korea's finance ministry said on Thursday it planned to buy back 1.7 trillion won ($1.33 billion) worth of treasury bonds on Dec. 27 ahead of maturity and issue fewer bonds early next year than this year.

It plans to sell between 42 trillion won and 48 trillion won worth of treasury bonds during the January-March period of 2023, compared with 53.3 trillion won worth for the same period of 2022, the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry disclosed the plans while explaining about its efforts to help boost stability of the domestic bond market.

($1 = 1,278.2800 won)

