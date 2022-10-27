South Korea to sell 7 trln won of treasury bonds in Nov

SEOUL, Oct 27 (Reuters) - South Korea plans to sell 7.0 trillion won ($4.94 billion) of treasury bonds through auctions in November, compared with 9.0 trillion won worth planned for October, the finance ministry said on Thursday.
Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho said on Tuesday his ministry would cut the amount of treasury bond issuance for the rest of the year to help ease the burden on the local bond market.
Below are auction details released by the ministry:
DATE
TENOR
AMOUNT
Oct 31
30 years
1.80 trln won
Nov 7
3 years
1.00 trln won
Nov 8
2 years
1.10 trln won
Nov 11
50 years
0.20 trln won
Nov 14
10 years
1.40 trln won
Nov 21
5 years
1.10 trln won
Nov 22
20 years
0.40 trln won
($1 = 1,418.2600 won)
