South Korea to sell 7 trln won of treasury bonds in Nov

SEOUL, Oct 27 (Reuters) - South Korea plans to sell 7.0 trillion won ($4.94 billion) of treasury bonds through auctions in November, compared with 9.0 trillion won worth planned for October, the finance ministry said on Thursday.

Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho said on Tuesday his ministry would cut the amount of treasury bond issuance for the rest of the year to help ease the burden on the local bond market.

Below are auction details released by the ministry:

DATE

TENOR

AMOUNT

Oct 31

30 years

1.80 trln won

Nov 7

3 years

1.00 trln won

Nov 8

2 years

1.10 trln won

Nov 11

50 years

0.20 trln won

Nov 14

10 years

1.40 trln won

Nov 21

5 years

1.10 trln won

Nov 22

20 years

0.40 trln won

($1 = 1,418.2600 won)

(Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)

