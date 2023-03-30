South Korea to sell 15 trln won of T-bonds in April

SEOUL, March 30 (Reuters) - South Korea plans to sell 15 trillion won ($11.55 billion) of treasury bonds through auctions in April, compared with 14.5 trillion won planned for March, the finance ministry said on Thursday.
Below are auction details released by the ministry:
DATE
TENOR
AMOUNT
April 3
30 years
3.70 trln won
April 7
10 years (inflation-linked)
0.10 trln won
April 10
3 years
2.80 trln won
April 11
2 years
1.80 trln won
April 14
50 years
0.50 trln won
April 17
10 years
2.70 trln won
April 24
5 years
2.30 trln won
April 25
20 years
1.10 trln won
($1 = 1,298.4000 won)
(Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)
