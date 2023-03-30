South Korea to sell 15 trln won of T-bonds in April

March 30, 2023 — 04:03 am EDT

SEOUL, March 30 (Reuters) - South Korea plans to sell 15 trillion won ($11.55 billion) of treasury bonds through auctions in April, compared with 14.5 trillion won planned for March, the finance ministry said on Thursday.

Below are auction details released by the ministry:

DATE

TENOR

AMOUNT

April 3

30 years

3.70 trln won

April 7

10 years (inflation-linked)

0.10 trln won

April 10

3 years

2.80 trln won

April 11

2 years

1.80 trln won

April 14

50 years

0.50 trln won

April 17

10 years

2.70 trln won

April 24

5 years

2.30 trln won

April 25

20 years

1.10 trln won

($1 = 1,298.4000 won)

