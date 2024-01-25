South Korea to sell 14 trln won of T-bonds in Feb

SEOUL, Jan 25 (Reuters) - South Korea plans to sell 14 trillion won ($10.49 billion) of treasury bonds through auctions in February, compared with 11 trillion won planned for January, the finance ministry said on Thursday.

Below are auction details released by the ministry:

DATE

TENOR

AMOUNT

Jan 29

30 years

3.70 trln won

Feb 2

10 years (inflation-linked)

0.10 trln won

Feb 5

3 years

2.60 trln won

Feb 6

2 years

1.60 trln won

Feb 8

50 years

0.40 trln won

Feb 13

10 years

2.50 trln won

Feb 19

5 years

2.30 trln won

Feb 20

20 years

0.80 trln won

($1 = 1,334.9800 won)

(Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

