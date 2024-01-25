News & Insights

South Korea to sell 14 trln won of T-bonds in Feb

Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

January 25, 2024 — 03:04 am EST

Written by Jihoon Lee for Reuters ->

SEOUL, Jan 25 (Reuters) - South Korea plans to sell 14 trillion won ($10.49 billion) of treasury bonds through auctions in February, compared with 11 trillion won planned for January, the finance ministry said on Thursday.

Below are auction details released by the ministry:

DATE

TENOR

AMOUNT

Jan 29

30 years

3.70 trln won

Feb 2

10 years (inflation-linked)

0.10 trln won

Feb 5

3 years

2.60 trln won

Feb 6

2 years

1.60 trln won

Feb 8

50 years

0.40 trln won

Feb 13

10 years

2.50 trln won

Feb 19

5 years

2.30 trln won

Feb 20

20 years

0.80 trln won

($1 = 1,334.9800 won)

(Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.