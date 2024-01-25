South Korea to sell 14 trln won of T-bonds in Feb

SEOUL, Jan 25 (Reuters) - South Korea plans to sell 14 trillion won ($10.49 billion) of treasury bonds through auctions in February, compared with 11 trillion won planned for January, the finance ministry said on Thursday.
Below are auction details released by the ministry:
DATE
TENOR
AMOUNT
Jan 29
30 years
3.70 trln won
Feb 2
10 years (inflation-linked)
0.10 trln won
Feb 5
3 years
2.60 trln won
Feb 6
2 years
1.60 trln won
Feb 8
50 years
0.40 trln won
Feb 13
10 years
2.50 trln won
Feb 19
5 years
2.30 trln won
Feb 20
20 years
0.80 trln won
($1 = 1,334.9800 won)
(Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
