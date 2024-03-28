South Korea to sell 14 trillion won of T-bonds in April

SEOUL, March 28 (Reuters) - South Korea plans to sell 14 trillion won ($10.38 billion) of treasury bonds through auctions in April, compared with 15 trillion won planned for March, the finance ministry said on Thursday.
Below are auction details released by the ministry:
DATE
TENOR
AMOUNT
April 1
30 years
3.60 trln won
April 5
10 years (inflation-linked)
0.10 trln won
April 8
3 years
2.70 trln won
April 9
2 years
1.60 trln won
April 12
50 years
0.40 trln won
April 15
10 years
2.60 trln won
April 22
5 years
2.30 trln won
April 23
20 years
0.70 trln won
($1 = 1,348.1200 won)
(Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)
