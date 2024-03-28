News & Insights

South Korea to sell 14 trillion won of T-bonds in April

Credit: REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

March 28, 2024 — 04:08 am EDT

Written by Jihoon Lee for Reuters ->

SEOUL, March 28 (Reuters) - South Korea plans to sell 14 trillion won ($10.38 billion) of treasury bonds through auctions in April, compared with 15 trillion won planned for March, the finance ministry said on Thursday.

Below are auction details released by the ministry:

DATE

TENOR

AMOUNT

April 1

30 years

3.60 trln won

April 5

10 years (inflation-linked)

0.10 trln won

April 8

3 years

2.70 trln won

April 9

2 years

1.60 trln won

April 12

50 years

0.40 trln won

April 15

10 years

2.60 trln won

April 22

5 years

2.30 trln won

April 23

20 years

0.70 trln won

($1 = 1,348.1200 won)

(Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)

((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com;))

