South Korea to sell 13 trln won of T-bonds in August

July 20, 2023 — 04:04 am EDT

Written by Jihoon Lee for Reuters ->

SEOUL, July 20 (Reuters) - South Korea plans to sell 13 trillion won ($10.21 billion) of treasury bonds through auctions in August, compared with 14 trillion planned for July, the finance ministry said on Thursday.

Below are auction details released by the ministry:

DATE

TENOR

AMOUNT

July 31

30 years

3.10 trln won

Aug 4

10 years (inflation-linked)

0.10 trln won

Aug 7

3 years

2.40 trln won

Aug 8

2 years

1.60 trln won

Aug 11

50 years

0.40 trln won

Aug 14

10 years

2.40 trln won

Aug 21

5 years

2.20 trln won

Aug 22

20 years

0.80 trln won

($1 = 1,272.7500 won)

