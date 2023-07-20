South Korea to sell 13 trln won of T-bonds in August

SEOUL, July 20 (Reuters) - South Korea plans to sell 13 trillion won ($10.21 billion) of treasury bonds through auctions in August, compared with 14 trillion planned for July, the finance ministry said on Thursday.

Below are auction details released by the ministry:

DATE

TENOR

AMOUNT

July 31

30 years

3.10 trln won

Aug 4

10 years (inflation-linked)

0.10 trln won

Aug 7

3 years

2.40 trln won

Aug 8

2 years

1.60 trln won

Aug 11

50 years

0.40 trln won

Aug 14

10 years

2.40 trln won

Aug 21

5 years

2.20 trln won

Aug 22

20 years

0.80 trln won

($1 = 1,272.7500 won)

(Reporting by Jihoon Lee Editing by Bernadette Baum)

((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.