South Korea to sell 13 trln won of T-bonds in August

SEOUL, July 20 (Reuters) - South Korea plans to sell 13 trillion won ($10.21 billion) of treasury bonds through auctions in August, compared with 14 trillion planned for July, the finance ministry said on Thursday.
Below are auction details released by the ministry:
DATE
TENOR
AMOUNT
July 31
30 years
3.10 trln won
Aug 4
10 years (inflation-linked)
0.10 trln won
Aug 7
3 years
2.40 trln won
Aug 8
2 years
1.60 trln won
Aug 11
50 years
0.40 trln won
Aug 14
10 years
2.40 trln won
Aug 21
5 years
2.20 trln won
Aug 22
20 years
0.80 trln won
($1 = 1,272.7500 won)
