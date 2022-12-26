South Korea to sell 10.5 trln won of T-bonds in January

SEOUL, Dec 26 (Reuters) - South Korea plans to sell 10.5 trillion won ($8.24 billion) of treasury bonds through auctions in January 2023, sharply up from the 3.8 trillion won worth issued in December this year, the finance ministry said on Monday.

In the final months of this year, the ministry has reduced bond auctions to help stabilise the local market.

Below are details of the auction plans for January 2023, released by the ministry:

DATE

TENOR

AMOUNT

Jan 2

30 years

2.6 trln won

Jan 9

3 years

1.9 trln won

Jan 10

2 years

1.2 trln won

Jan 13

50 years

0.3 trln won

Jan 16

10 years

2.0 trln won

Jan 30

5 years

1.8 trln won

Jan 31

20 years

0.7 trln won

($1 = 1,274.9600 won)

(Reporting by Choonsik Yoo)

