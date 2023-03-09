South Korea to reactivate FX swap between pension fund, cenbank

By Yena Park and Jihoon Lee

SEOUL, March 9 (Reuters) - South Korea's finance minister said on Thursday foreign exchange authorities were in talks to reactivate market stabilising measures, including a foreign exchange swap programme between the pension fund and central bank.

"The measures we took in the fourth quarter to stabilise the foreign exchange market will continue in a consistent manner," Minister Choo Kyung-ho told reporters, according to a media pool report.

Choo said the Korean won's KRW= recent movements were largely in line with other major currencies and that the authorities would continue to monitor the market.

A finance ministry official separately said the authorities would arrange a new currency swap line between the pension fund and central bank in the near future and extend maturity of the swap deals made during the last programme.

South Korea's National Pension Service (NPS) told Reuters last Friday it would collaborate with foreign exchange authorities when needed to help stabilise the market, such as by re-establishing the swap line.

(Reporting by Jihoon Lee and Yena Park; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Bernadette Baum)

((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com;))

