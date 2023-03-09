South Korea to reactivate FX swap between pension fund, cenbank

Credit: REUTERS/POOL

March 09, 2023 — 03:10 am EST

Written by Yena Park and Jihoon Lee for Reuters ->

By Yena Park and Jihoon Lee

SEOUL, March 9 (Reuters) - South Korea's finance minister said on Thursday foreign exchange authorities were in talks to reactivate market stabilising measures, including a foreign exchange swap programme between the pension fund and central bank.

"The measures we took in the fourth quarter to stabilise the foreign exchange market will continue in a consistent manner," Minister Choo Kyung-ho told reporters, according to a media pool report.

Choo said the Korean won's KRW= recent movements were largely in line with other major currencies and that the authorities would continue to monitor the market.

A finance ministry official separately said the authorities would arrange a new currency swap line between the pension fund and central bank in the near future and extend maturity of the swap deals made during the last programme.

South Korea's National Pension Service (NPS) told Reuters last Friday it would collaborate with foreign exchange authorities when needed to help stabilise the market, such as by re-establishing the swap line.

(Reporting by Jihoon Lee and Yena Park; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Bernadette Baum)

((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.