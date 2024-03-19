News & Insights

South Korea to provide $313 bln in loans to finance carbon offset projects

Credit: REUTERS/Thomas White

March 19, 2024 — 06:09 am EDT

Written by Ju-min Park for Reuters ->

By 2030, five state financial institutions including Korea Development Bank (KDB) will provide those loans to encourage companies to switch to low carbon production.

The plan to step up the fight against climate change was unveiled in a meeting between government officials and heads of South Korea's five major banks, the statement said.

The KDB and other big banks including Woori Bank and Kookmin Bank will also create a new fund worth 9 trillion won for building new green energy facilities, the government added.

($1 = 1,340.0700 won)

(Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

((ju-min.park@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: ju-min.park.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.