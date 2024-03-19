South Korea to provide $313 bln in loans to finance carbon offset projects

By 2030, five state financial institutions including Korea Development Bank (KDB) will provide those loans to encourage companies to switch to low carbon production.

The plan to step up the fight against climate change was unveiled in a meeting between government officials and heads of South Korea's five major banks, the statement said.

The KDB and other big banks including Woori Bank and Kookmin Bank will also create a new fund worth 9 trillion won for building new green energy facilities, the government added.

($1 = 1,340.0700 won)

