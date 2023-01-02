South Korea to offer tax breaks on domestic chip and tech investments

January 02, 2023 — 09:00 pm EST

Written by Choonsik Yoo for Reuters ->

SEOUL, Jan 3 (Reuters) - South Korea said on Tuesday it would offer large tax breaks to semiconductor and other technology companies investing at home to strengthen its supply-chain security while boosting the economy.

Companies making capital investment at home would be given up to a 35% tax deduction and the steps would help save companies more than 3.6 trillion won ($2.82 billion) in their 2024 tax payment, the finance ministry said in a statement.

($1 = 1,276.1200 won)

