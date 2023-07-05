News & Insights

South Korea to lower barriers into banking sector - regulator

Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

July 05, 2023 — 01:11 am EDT

Written by Jihoon Lee for Reuters ->

SEOUL, July 5 (Reuters) - South Korea's financial regulator said on Wednesday it would lower barriers in the banking sector to stimulate competition.

The government will accept applications from domestic regional banks for an expansion of business into nationwide commercial banks and proactively consider new approvals if accompanied by sufficient financial resources and feasible business plans, said Kim Joo-hyun, chairman of the Financial Services Commission.

"It will mark a new entry into the commercial bank sector for the first time in more than 30 years, which will bring about a meaning change in the competition," Kim said at a meeting with major financial groups.

DGB Financial Group's 139130.KS Daegu Bank is one that is pursuing entry to the commercial banking sector, according to media reports.

The sector is made up of several financial firms, including Woori Financial Group 316140.KS, Hana Financial Group 086790.KS, KB Financial Group 105560.KS and Shinhan Financial Group 055550.KS.

The government will also consider bringing in more online lenders, in addition to existing Kakaobank 323410.KS and Kbank, Kim said.

The plan comes four months after President Yoon Suk Yeol called for measures to boost competition in the sector to help curb soaring costs for vulnerable people.

The Korea Exchange Bank Equity Index .KRXBANK fell about 1% on Wednesday, compared with the broader market's .KS11 0.4% loss.

(Reporting by Jihoon Lee; editing by Robert Birsel)

((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.