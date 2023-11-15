South Korea to keep stock short-selling ban until market improves, regulator

Adds details from FSC statement

SEOUL, Nov 16 (Reuters) - South Korea's financial regulator said on Thursday a ban on short selling of stocks, which was imposed to promote a "level playing field" for retail and intuitional investors, would stay until there was enough improvement in the market environment.

Financial Services Commission (FSC) Vice Chairman Kim So-young made the comment after a meeting with other financial authorities and lawmakers to discuss regulatory improvements, according to local media outlets News1 and Newsis.

In a separate statement released after the meeting, the FSC said several measures were discussed aimed at levelling the playing field between retail and institutional investors and preventing illegal trade.

They included an easing of the limit on retail investors' borrowing of shares for short-selling and imposing a maximum borrowing period on institutional and foreign investors, the FSC said.

Retail investors have welcomed the short-selling ban, arguing the practice has only worsened price swings by allowing big players to bet on market declines.

However, analysts say the ban has made the market less attractive, denying investors options to hedge their risks and reducing liquidity and price recovery.

