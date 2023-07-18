News & Insights

South Korea to hike minimum wage by 2.5% in 2024, smallest in three years

Credit: REUTERS/KIM HONG-JI

July 18, 2023 — 07:22 pm EDT

Written by Jihoon Lee for Reuters ->

SEOUL, July 19 (Reuters) - South Korea has decided to raise the minimum wage by a three-year low of 2.5% in 2024, its Minimum Wage Commission said on Wednesday, amid slowing growth and high inflation.

The minimum hourly wage will be raised to 9,860 won ($7.80) next year, up from 9,620 won this year, the commission said. The figure was reached after 110 days of discussion, the most number of days it has ever taken reach an agreement.

It will be the smallest increase since 2021, when the wage was raised by a record low of 1.5% amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

($1 = 1,263.9500 won)

(Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com;))

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
