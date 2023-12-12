News & Insights

South Korea to extend tax breaks on oil products until end-Feb -finmin

Credit: REUTERS/KIM HONG-JI

December 12, 2023 — 02:30 am EST

Written by Jihoon Lee for Reuters ->

SEOUL, Dec 12 (Reuters) - South Korea will extend tax breaks on oil products for two more months until the end of February, the finance minister said on Tuesday.

Although oil prices fell recently, there are still uncertainties over the Middle East crisis and others, Minister Choo Kyung-ho said during a meeting with reporters.

Choo said inflation will likely be slower in December than in November. For the year, he said inflation is seen at 3.6%, compared with the government's projection of 3.3% made in July.

To a question on easing rules on capital gains taxes for stock investors, Choo said the government is not considering it for now, but it is taking on board views from financial markets.

(Reporting by Jihoon Lee Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.