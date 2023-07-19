News & Insights

South Korea to expand tax breaks for biopharmaceuticals

Credit: REUTERS/POOL

July 19, 2023 — 01:00 am EDT

Written by Joyce Lee for Reuters ->

SEOUL, July 19 (Reuters) - South Korea will expand tax breaks for biopharmaceuticals in a push to become the world's top biopharmaceutical manufacturing nation by 2030, the industry ministry said on Wednesday.

The country will also speed up approvals for production plants, simplify regulations and support research to target 100 trillion won ($78.98 billion) worth of production in biopharmaceuticals, environment-friendly materials and greener alternatives to fossil fuels by 2030, the ministry said.

Biopharmaceuticals are medical treatments made from peptides and proteins.

South Korea, Asia's fourth-largest economy which is driven by exports, is trying to diversify from its dependence on semiconductors - its biggest selling product - by growing other industries with future potential.

South Korean companies plan a combined 15.7 trillion won in biopharmaceuticals investments by 2030, the ministry said in a statement.

Companies such as Samsung BioLogics 207940.KS and Celltrion 068270.KS produce biopharmaceuticals.

($1 = 1,266.1300 won)

(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Sonali Paul)

((joyce.lee@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.