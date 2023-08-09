News & Insights

South Korea think-tank raises inflation forecast on higher energy prices

Credit: REUTERS/Lee Jae Won

August 09, 2023 — 11:00 pm EDT

Written by Jihoon Lee for Reuters ->

SEOUL, Aug 10 (Reuters) - A South Korean government think-tank revised its annual inflation projection upwards on Thursday, citing the recent rise in energy prices, although it said the need for interest rate hikes has lessened.

The Korea Development Institute (KDI) said in its quarterly revision of economic forecasts this year's inflation would be 3.5%, compared with the 3.4% it had projected in May. The forecast compares with the government and the central bank's inflation estimates of 3.3% and 3.5%, respectively.

"While the economic sluggishness eased and the labour market continued a solid trend, a slowdown in inflation reduced the need for interest rate hikes," the KDI said in a statement.

The think-tank often conducts research for the government but rarely gives specific policy suggestions. Market participants tend to read policy advice from the KDI as the views of the finance ministry.

The Bank of Korea, which is independent from the government, held interest rates steady for a fourth straight meeting last month, but said it would maintain a tight stance amid still high prices and kept the door open for further tightening.

On growth, KDI kept its forecast unchanged at 1.5% for this year, higher than the government and the central bank's 1.4%. In the second half, stronger exports would likely offset weaker consumer spending, it said.

Risk factors to its growth forecast include sluggish growth in China, continued monetary tightening in major economies on higher inflation, and weaker domestic demand on smaller fiscal spending due to limited tax revenues, the KDI added.

(Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.