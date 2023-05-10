News & Insights

South Korea think tank cuts 2023 growth forecast due to poor exports

Credit: REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

May 10, 2023 — 11:00 pm EDT

Written by Choonsik Yoo for Reuters ->

SEOUL, May 11 (Reuters) - South Korea's top government research body has cut its economic growth forecast for this year to 1.5% from its earlier view of 1.8%, saying a deeper and longer export slump than previously expected is likely to offset resilient private consumption.

The Korea Development Institute's latest projection compared with the 2.6% that Asia's fourth-largest economy posted last year which matched the average growth rate of the decade through 2022.

It also cut its inflation forecast to 3.4% from the previous 3.5%, while recommending the Bank of Korea maintain a monetary policy skewed toward containing inflation that is far beyond the central bank's 2% target.

Still, the agency stopped short of calling for additional interest rate increases as economists generally see the central bank's rate-hike cycle as over after a combined 300 basis-point rise conducted since August 2021.

The Bank of Korea has forecast this year's economic growth at 1.6% but its governor, Rhee Chang-yong, in April said the bank would likely lower the forecast at a regular update on May 25.

(Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((choonsik.yoo@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.