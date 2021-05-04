Commodities

South Korea tenders to buy ‭‭estimated 134,994 tonnes rice - trade

Contributor
Michael Hogan Reuters
Published

South Korea’s state-backed Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corp has issued an international tender to purchase an estimated 134,994 tonnes of rice, European traders said on Tuesday.

Adds shipment periods, detail, paragraphs 4-6

HAMBURG, May 4 (Reuters) - South Korea’s state-backed Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corp has issued an international tender to purchase an estimated 134,994 tonnes of rice, European traders said on Tuesday.

Various consignments are sought sourced individually from Vietnam, China, the United States and Australia.

The time limit for registration of price offers is May 13, they said.

The tender seeks rice non-glutinous brown and milled rice of various grades. Of the total, 22,222 tonnes is sought from the United States, about 50,000 tonnes from China and the rest from Vietnam and Australia.

Arrival in South Korea is sought between September 2021 and January 2022.

In its last rice tender reported on April 9, the Corporation purchased an estimated 46,229 tonnes expected to be sourced from Thailand, Vietnam and China.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by Jason Neely)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular