South Korea tenders to buy ‭‭estimated 134,994 tonnes rice - trade

Adds shipment periods, detail, paragraphs 4-6

HAMBURG, May 4 (Reuters) - South Korea’s state-backed Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corp has issued an international tender to purchase an estimated 134,994 tonnes of rice, European traders said on Tuesday.

Various consignments are sought sourced individually from Vietnam, China, the United States and Australia.

The time limit for registration of price offers is May 13, they said.

The tender seeks rice non-glutinous brown and milled rice of various grades. Of the total, 22,222 tonnes is sought from the United States, about 50,000 tonnes from China and the rest from Vietnam and Australia.

Arrival in South Korea is sought between September 2021 and January 2022.

In its last rice tender reported on April 9, the Corporation purchased an estimated 46,229 tonnes expected to be sourced from Thailand, Vietnam and China.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by Jason Neely)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.