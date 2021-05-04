South Korea tenders to buy ‭‭estimated 134,994 tonnes rice - trade

HAMBURG, May 4 (Reuters) - South Korea’s state-backed Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corp. has issued an international tender to purchase an estimated 134,994 tonnes of rice, European traders said on Tuesday.

Various consignments are sought sourced individually from Vietnam, China, the United States and Australia.

The time limit for registration of price offers is May 13, they said.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.