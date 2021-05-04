Commodities

South Korea tenders to buy ‭‭estimated 134,994 tonnes rice - trade

Contributor
Michael Hogan Reuters
Published

South Korea’s state-backed Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corp. has issued an international tender to purchase an estimated 134,994 tonnes of rice, European traders said on Tuesday.

HAMBURG, May 4 (Reuters) - South Korea’s state-backed Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corp. has issued an international tender to purchase an estimated 134,994 tonnes of rice, European traders said on Tuesday.

Various consignments are sought sourced individually from Vietnam, China, the United States and Australia.

The time limit for registration of price offers is May 13, they said.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular