South Korea tenders to buy ‭‭about 92,100 tonnes rice - traders

HAMBURG, July 25 (Reuters) - South Korea’s state-backed Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corp. has issued an international tender to purchase an estimated 92,100 tonnes of rice to be sourced from the United States, China and other origins, European traders said on Monday.

The deadline for registration to participate in the tender is Aug. 3.

Non-glutinous brown rice is sought, with some 58,800 tonnes of medium grain to be sourced from the United States. The rest is short and long grain rice with about 22,200 tonnes to be sourced from China and the rest from optional origins.

The rice is sought for arrival in South Korea in 2023 between February and April, they said.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.