South Korea tenders to buy ‭‭about 43,500 tonnes rice - traders

HAMBURG, April 17 (Reuters) - South Korea’s state-backed Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corp. has issued an international tender to purchase an estimated 43,500 tonnes of rice, European traders said on Monday.

It should be sourced from Thailand and Vietnam, they said.

The tender seeks non-glutinous brown long grain rice and short grain rice in a series of consignments for arrival in South Korea in 2023 between July 1 and Sept. 30, they said.

The deadline for submissions of price offers in the tender is April 25.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

