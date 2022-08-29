South Korea tenders to buy about 30,000 tonnes GMO-free soybeans- traders

HAMBURG, Aug 29 (Reuters) - South Korea’s state-backed Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corp. has issued international tenders to purchase around 30,000 tonnes of soybeans free of genetically-modified organisms (GMOs), European traders said on Monday.

The food-quality soybeans are sought from optional origins, with 20,000 tonnes required for arrival in South Korea between Nov. 12 to Dec. 12 and 10,000 tonnes for arrival between Oct. 30 and Nov. 30.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tenders is Sept. 6.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

