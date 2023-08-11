News & Insights

South Korea tenders to buy ‭‭about 130,200 metric tonnes rice from China

August 11, 2023 — 04:20 am EDT

Written by Michael Hogan for Reuters ->

HAMBURG, Aug 11 (Reuters) - South Korea’s state-backed Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corp. has issued an international tender to purchase an estimated 130,200 metric tonnes of rice all to be sourced from China, European traders said on Friday.

The tender seeks non-glutinous brown short grade rice for arrival in South Korea between Nov. 30, 2023, and March 31, 2024, they said.

The deadline for submissions of price offers in the tender is Aug. 22.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

