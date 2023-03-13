Commodities

South Korea tenders to buy ‭‭about 121,800 tonnes rice - traders

March 13, 2023 — 05:21 am EDT

Written by Michael Hogan for Reuters ->

HAMBURG, March 13 (Reuters) - South Korea’s state-backed Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corp. has issued an international tender to purchase an estimated 121,800 tonnes of rice, European traders said on Monday.

Of the total, about 77,700 tonnes should be sourced from China and the rest from Thailand, Vietnam and Australia, they said.

The tender seeks grades including non-glutinous brown long, medium and short grain rice in a series of consignments for arrival in South Korea in 2023 between June 30 and Dec. 31, they said.

The deadline for submissions of price offers in the tender is March 21.

