South Korea tenders to buy 90,100 tonnes rice - traders

HAMBURG, Oct 6 (Reuters) - South Korea’s Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corp has issued an international tender to purchase an estimated 90,100 tonnes of rice sourced from the United States, Vietnam and other origins, European traders said on Thursday.

The deadline for submissions of price offers in the tender is Oct. 19, they said.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan Editing by Peter Graff)

