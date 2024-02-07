South Korea tenders to buy 88,800 T rice from U.S. and China

Adds arrival periods, detail

HAMBURG, Feb 7 (Reuters) - South Korea’s state-backed Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corp. has issued an international tender to purchase an estimated 88,800 metric tons of rice to be sourced from the United States and China, European traders said on Wednesday.

The deadline for submissions of price offers in the tender is Feb. 20.

Of the total, about 55,500 tons of non-glutinous brown medium-grain rice is sought sourced from the United States.

The U.S. rice is sought in four consignments for arrival in South Korea in 2024 between July 1 and Oct. 31.

The rest should be sought from China and involves both non-glutinous brown medium and short-grain rice.

The rice from China is sought for arrival in 2024 in South Korea between April 30 and Nov. 31 in four consignments.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.